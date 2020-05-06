New data shows much more movement in Harris Co. since order lifted

April 26: -37% compared to baseline

April 30: -27%

April 26: -22% compared to baseline

April 30: +10%

April 26: -14% compared to baseline

April 30: -8%

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Hair and nail salons will be allowed to reopen Friday as part of the Governor's plan to reopen Texas.This comes as Google just released new data that shows even though Texas is just beginning to reopen, Harris County residents are already moving around much more than just a few weeks ago.Salon and barber shops must have one client at a time, maintain a 6 foot distance between clients, and both the clients and stylists must wear masks.It's been six days since Texas' stay-at-home order was lifted, and according to data from Google that was gathered at the end of April, it appears Harris County residents are feeling more and more comfortable moving around in public.Numbers from a sample of Google users who opted in to sharing their location history show more people out-and-about between the dates of April 26 and April 30.The governor warned that although the state is reopening, residents still need to focus on social distancing in public and not engage in unnecessary activities.Abbott also announced Tuesday that Gyms can reopen on May 18, but can only maintain 25% capacity.