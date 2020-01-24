Hearing underway for girl accused of luring classmate to his murder

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 15-year-old girl who walked with a classmate when he was shot and killed just near the Lamar High School campus is awaiting a court's decision on whether she'll be tried as an adult for murder.The teen, whose identity is being withheld for the time being, is accused of luring DeLindsey Mack to his death back in November 2018.She was arrested in August 2019 on a murder charge. A hearing was slated Thursday to determine whether the girl would be certified as an adult.According to investigators, the teen suspect and another girl were walking along Bammel Lane with the 18-year-old Mack during the school's first lunch period.That was when a vehicle approached the group and opened fire, killing Mack. The teen suspect walking with the victim hid behind a nearby electrical box, while the other girl, who is not facing charges, was grazed by a bullet.Police were looking into gang connections in the killing. A detective testified in court that Mack, who had connections with the YSB gang, liked the teen suspect. The detective also said she pretended to be interested in him, but she was dating a teen in the rival 103 gang.The 15-year-old was the third person charged in connection with Mack's murder.Dave'on Thomas, 18, was arrested and charged with murder last May. Kendrick Johnson was arrested last March.After Johnson was arrested, the girl's mom would take her to the jail where he was held to visit him, according to investigators.According to the girl's Twitter account, she would post about "busting him out" of jail.Detectives say if she wouldn't have led Mack on that walk outside of Lamar, he wouldn't have been killed at that time.