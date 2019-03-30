Illinois state trooper dies after being hit by wrong-way driver

LIBERTYVILLE, Illinois -- An Illinois state trooper has died following a crash near Libertyville early Saturday morning.Trooper Gerald Ellis, 36, was on-duty in his squad car traveling home on I-94 westbound near milepost 16.75 in Green Oaks, when a wrong-way driver, who was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes, struck him head on.Trooper Ellis was transported to a local area hospital with life threatening injuries.At approximately 4:04 a.m. Trooper Ellis succumbed to his injuries.Trooper Ellis was an 11-year veteran of the Illinois State Police District 15 in Downers Grove.This is the second crash involving a state trooper in the past three days. Trooper Brooke Jones-Story, 34, was killed while inspecting a semi-truck on U.S. Route 20 on Thursday.At least 15 state troopers have been hit along Illinois roads so far in this year, a number that's nearly double the total of eight troopers struck in all of 2018.