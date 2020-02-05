state of the union

State of the Union 2020: Democratic Women's Caucus wears white in show of solidarity

WASHINGTON -- Members of the Democratic Women's Caucus wore white to the State of the Union Tuesday night in a show of solidarity.

In a tweet, the caucus said its members wore white "to show our persistence as we fight #ForThePeople...to stand against @realDonaldTrump's dangerous policies...to make sure the voices of women and families are heard...and to let @POTUS know that we're not backing down."



SEE ALSO: How to watch the 2020 State of the Union live

White is commonly associated with the women's suffrage movement. This August will mark the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment, which gave women the right to vote.

Some also are wearing green Equal Rights Amendment pins ahead of an expected House vote on the issue this month. Look, too, for red-white-and-blue-striped lapel pins to highlight climate change.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashington d.c.democratscongressstate of the union
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STATE OF THE UNION
Pelosi's daughter explains ripping of Trump's speech
Military family has unexpected reunion during SOTU
Rush Limbaugh receives Presidential Medal of Freedom
Parkland victim's father escorted from State of the Union gallery
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News