State of the Union 2020: Democratic Women's Caucus wears white in show of solidarity

In a tweet, the caucus said its members wore white "to show our persistence as we fight #ForThePeople...to stand against @realDonaldTrump's dangerous policies...to make sure the voices of women and families are heard...and to let @POTUS know that we're not backing down."
Why we #WearWhite:— Democratic Women's Caucus (@HouseDemWomen) February 4, 2020
💪To show our persistence as we fight #ForThePeople.
🙅♀️To stand against @realDonaldTrump’s dangerous policies.
👪To make sure the voices of women and families are heard.
And to let @POTUS know that we’re not backing down. #SOTU pic.twitter.com/d4U4Z85xaO
White is commonly associated with the women's suffrage movement. This August will mark the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment, which gave women the right to vote.
Some also are wearing green Equal Rights Amendment pins ahead of an expected House vote on the issue this month. Look, too, for red-white-and-blue-striped lapel pins to highlight climate change.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.