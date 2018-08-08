State of emergency declared in Charlottesville ahead of 1-year anniversary

JULIA JACOBO
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and the city of Charlottesville have declared a state of emergency ahead of the anniversary of the violent Unite the Right rally.

In August 2017, 32-year-old Heather Heyer was killed when she was struck by a car that had plowed into a crowd of counterprotesters. Two Virginia State troopers were also killed that weekend when their helicopter crashed into woods nearby.

Multiple events are planned in the Charlottesville area from Friday through Sunday to mark the anniversary of the rally, Northam's office said.

Northam asked residents to "make alternative plans to engaging with planned demonstrations of hate."

"Virginia continues to mourn the three Virginians who lost their lives in the course of the demonstrations a year ago," Northam said. "We hope the anniversary of those events passes peacefully."

Resources from the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, Virginia State Police, Virginia Department of Health and Virginia National Guard will be present in Charlottesville over the weekend. The declaration will also allocate $2 million to pay for the response, according to the governor's office.

Last year, a group of white nationalists descended onto Charlottesville for the Unite the Right rally, spurred by the city's plans to remove a Confederate statue from a local park.

Hundreds of counterprotesters clashed with the rally attendees, causing violent brawls to break out in the street, prompting then-Gov. Terry McAuliffe to declare a state of emergency.

Heyer was killed and several others injured when a driver plowed through a crowd of counterprotesters.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Deputy arrested on DWI after crashing into wet concrete
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
Woman tells officer she's a 'clean, thoroughbred, white girl'
Harris County voters to vote on multi-billion dollar bond referendum
Houston teen likely to fly a plane before driving a car
Suspect identified in deadly beating of 83-year-old man
'I warned him' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
Woman's boyfriend wanted for questioning in her death
Show More
Memorial to Santa Fe HS shooting victims being dismantled
Rooftop movie theater to open in Houston
CAR-FREE COMMUTING: This guy never deals with Houston traffic
﻿Man learns what NOT to bring on driving test .. drugs!
Some crayons test positive for dangerous substances
More News