State board rules on Eagles fan's 'football flu' dispute

EMBED <>More Videos

Eagles honored with Philly's first Super Bowl parade. Rick Williams, Cecily Tynan and Jeff Skversky report during Action News at 6 p.m. on February 8, 2018.

Updated 44 minutes ago
BURLINGTON CITY, New Jersey -- A southern New Jersey school employee has won a round in a dispute over using a sick day during last year's Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl victory parade.

The state Public Employment Relations Commission has ruled the worker's union can challenge a decision to deny him sick leave.

The Courier-Post of Cherry Hill reports the New Jersey School Boards Association addressed the "football flu" policy on Wednesday.

The group says the Burlington City employee missed work on three days around the time the parade was held, including the parade date. The worker, whose name wasn't released, said he had the flu for several days during that time. It is unclear whether he went to the parade.

EMBED More News Videos

Crowds make their way home after Eagles parade. Annie McCormick reports during Action News at 4:30pm on February 8, 2018.



District Superintendent Patricia Doloughty had told employees two days earlier that anyone absent due to illness on the parade date had to provide a doctor's note. School officials eventually denied the use of sick leave when the worker failed to produce a note.

"I did not see a physician due to the fact that they do not want people with the flu in their offices and it is a viral infection," the worker told the school board. The worker also noted he was not asked to provide a doctor's note for the other days he missed due to illness.

The worker's union sought binding arbitration to resolve the issue. But the school board sought to block arbitration, contending it had a managerial right to deny the sick day.

"We have to make sure as a union on behalf of our members that when people are docked a sick day, it's for a legitimate reason," Steven Cohen, a lawyer for the union, said in a statement to the newspaper.

Jeffrey Caccese, a lawyer for the school district, told the newspaper the PERC ruling is being appealed. He declined further comment.

The state commission ruled that while boards of education can require a doctor's note, it also found the application of any policy to deny sick leave is a "mandatorily negotiable topic," so the matter can proceed to arbitration.

EMBED More News Videos

VIDEO: Jason Kelce's rousing speech at Eagles parade finale. Watch the video everyone is talking about from February 8, 2018.

Report a Typo
Related topics:
flusick leavephiladelphia eaglesus worldflu season
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Inmate escapes from downtown Houston court
Updated an hour ago
Grandma killed in driveway was beloved volunteer teacher's aide
Updated an hour ago
Houston Weather: Cold temps with rain and a few storms today
Updated an hour ago
Woman appears to abandon puppies in Pearland parking lot
Updated 27 minutes ago
12-year-old and 13-year-old girls missing from Alief
Updated 5 minutes ago
2-week old severely beaten by father dies, investigators say
Former Texans WR Demaryius Thomas arrested in rollover crash
Updated 2 hours ago
Show More
World's smallest baby goes home from hospital
Updated 2 hours ago
Texas man set to be executed for killing wife's family
Sweet job alert! Cadbury hiring chocolate taste-tester
Updated 3 hours ago
#ForTheCity: UH men's basketball coach up for top honor
Updated 39 minutes ago
Stolen car crashes between two houses in NW Harris County
Updated 2 hours ago
More TOP STORIES News