child abuse

Starved children looked like 'Holocaust survivors': police

VISALIA, Calif. -- Cameras were allowed inside the courtroom for Alice and Jose Vasquez's trial, but not the recording of audio.

The husband and wife, who are out of custody, were charged in the fall of 2016 with two felony counts of child abuse each.

Police reports detail how they allegedly punished their children, a boy and a girl, with spankings and military-like exercises, including push-ups and flutter kicks.

Jose and Alice (the stepmother of both children) are also accused of starving them.

On Thursday, the girl's fourth-grade teacher testified that she discovered the girl was stealing food from other students' cold lunches.

Throughout the course of the 2015-2016 school year, she noticed the girl got thinner, which was concerning.

Food was an obsession for the girl, the teacher said.

"She would want to eat as much as she was able," the teacher added.

The school's principal then testified that one of the girl's lunches consisted of a couple of carrot sticks, a difficult-to-peel orange and a sandwich with bean sprouts and bologna.

In 2010, Alice, whose last name was then Stater, was sent to prison for four years after she was found guilty of starving her brother's three children.

A police officer remembered seeing those children at the hospital.

"The only way I can really describe what I saw that day is in reference to maybe watching some Holocaust videos of Holocaust survivors," Lt. Osvaldo Dominguez said on Thursday. "You know the joints were protruding, there was no muscle mass."

The alleged victims in the current case were taken away from Jose and Alice in September 2016.

They're now in the care of their grandmother.

Alice Vasquez faces more than 14 years in prison, if convicted. Jose Vasquez is looking at a possible seven-year prison term.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
visaliachild abuse
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD ABUSE
Boy sent flying into windshield when bus driver slams on brakes
Babysitter wanted after 10-month-old suffers several injuries
Daycare workers caught on video picking up toddler by the ankle
Upgraded murder charges in case of baby who had 96 fractures
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
HAPPENING NOW: Disaster in 1st puts Astros behind in Game 5
See all the new murals after each Astros playoff win
"Cole Vs the World" shirt design crashes local creator's website
Man accused of selling homes he didn't own
Boy hit by driver who needed to use bathroom, deputies say
Family files $50M lawsuit when woman dies after cyst removal
Customers left without cash after Chime bank goes dark
Show More
Shadow Creek and Friendswood face off in heavyweight Game of the Week
Challenge accepted! Superintendent takes on a Special Olympic swimmer
Justin and Kate: A look at Houston's hottest couple
Baby born 1 lb. growing strong and rooting for 'Stros
We know who he is! Meet 'Nervously Excited Astros Fan'
More TOP STORIES News