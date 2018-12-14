All a Heights woman wants for Christmas is her holiday decorations back.Kelly Benavides says her Star Wars-themed decorations were stolen from her front yard and her doorbell camera caught the act."It's really sad this time of year when you try to put out these decorations, and I'm a huge fan of Star Wars, so I put up the Star Wars decorations, something that makes me happy to spread a little joy to other people," says Benavides.She was coming home from a party when she noticed the decorations were missing. That's when she reviewed her camera.Benavides says, "It's terrible, it's supposed to be the season of peace, love, and good will and you have a lot of people out there making dumb decisions."She believes her home was targeted and that the suspect saw her "droids" and came by later to take them."It was something that was special to me, you know, it seemed to put a lot of smiles on people's face when they would walk by and, you know, it's really sad that this would happen," says Benavides.She's offering a reward to any information that will lead police to a suspect. She says, "I just want to get them back, I want my droids safely returned."If you have any information, call police.