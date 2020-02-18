Star-studded Selena concert set for May in Texas

HOUSTON, Texas -- Selena fans, get ready to Bidi Bidi Bom Bom!

The city of San Antonio is teaming up with Q Productions to celebrate the Queen of Tejano music with a tribute concert called "Selena Veinticinco Anos."

This year marks 25 years since the iconic Tejano singer was killed by her fan club manager and friend Yolanda Saldivar on March 31, 1995, in Corpus Christi.

Among the performers are Pitbull, Los Tucanes de Tijuana, A.B. Quintanilla and the Kumbia Kings, Becky G, Elida Reyna, Gilbert Velasquez, Pete Astudillo and San Antonio native Ally Brooke.

The concert will be held at the Alamodome on Saturday, May 9. The tickets, which are currently on sale on Ticketmaster, ranging from $40 to $200.

SEE MORE STORIES ABOUT SELENA

Selena mural celebrates singer and iconic 'We Love Houston' sign

Selena mural decorates Alamo Candy building in San Antonio

Selena x Forever 21: Store launches exclusive collection inspired by Queen of Tejano's wardrobe

Texas lawmaker hopes to make Selena's birthday an official state holiday

RodeoHouston performers who have paid tribute to the Queen of Tejano
Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teacher fired and principal quits in wake of cheating scandal
2 HISD teachers out on bond after allegedly touching students
Over 20 degree temp drop with tonight's front
Astros targeted: MLB player says every 'Stro 'needs a beating'
Bets taken on how many times Astros batters will be hit
Driver impaled by fence post after crash involving deer
Investigators say abducted 6-year-old SC girl died from asphyxiation
Show More
Utah police help mom in need of baby formula
Trump commutes Blagojevich sentence, pardons others
JJ Watt and Kealia Ohai's dogs give best welcome home
'Do Not Hire' registry to show if teachers eligible to be hired
Here's a list of cars that could last Houston drivers 15+ years
More TOP STORIES News