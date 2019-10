HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Have you ever wanted to star in your own Halloween movie?Well, here's your chance!Dreamlite Productions in Southeast Houston has opened a Halloween pop-up until Nov.2.As you tour themed rooms, you can take photos and videos.If you're lucky, you might even get a photobomb from a Halloween character, like a creepy clown or monster.The studio is donating a portion of the proceeds to the Kawasaki Disease Foundation.For information on tickets, visit their