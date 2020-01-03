Standoff ends peacefully after 2 possibly taken hostage: HPD

UPDATE 2: The suspect just surrendered to our SWAT officers without incident. We’ll have a media briefing shortly. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 3, 2020

UPDATE: Our Hostage Negotiators are in communication with the wanted suspect here at the business at 9041 Westheimer Rd. 2 females who were with the suspect have just been released safely to our SWAT officers. The suspect remains inside the hotel. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 3, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A standoff ended peacefully after a wanted person barricaded himself inside a business along Westheimer Road, where he may have taken two people hostage, Houston police said.The police department tweeted its SWAT officers and hostage negotiation team were called to the 9000 block of Westheimer, near Fondren, Thursday afternoon.Police say the suspect surrendered to SWAT officers without incident. The two women who were with the suspect were also released and are safe.