SWAT standoff ends after suspect walks out with cell phone and cigarette

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A SWAT standoff came to a peaceful end Tuesday morning after a suspect barricaded himself inside a northwest Houston home and refused to come out.

This happened on Wilshire near Tidwell.

Neighbors were kept out of their homes as a precaution. The man surrendered about 30 minutes after SWAT arrived.

"When he came out, he had a cell phone, a drink and a cigarette. No weapons," said HPD Asst. Chief Lori Bender.

Police say this all started when the suspect called a woman he had been dating for four months and harassed her over the phone throughout the night.

He will be charged with violating a protective order.
