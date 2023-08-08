Jessica Biel, Don Cheadle, Elizabeth Banks join star-studded 'Stand Up To Cancer' telecast

This year's show will air Saturday, Aug. 19, at 8|7c on ABC and other major broadcasters.

LOS ANGELES -- This month, Jessica Biel, Don Cheadle, Elizabeth Banks, Ken Jeong and more stars will come together for "Stand Up To Cancer," a special one-hour, commercial-free broadcast with the mission of making every cancer patient a long-term survivor.

This year's show, the eighth roadblock fundraising special, will air Saturday, Aug. 19, at 8|7c on ABC and other major broadcasters. The telecast will also be available on demand on Disney+, Hulu and other streaming platforms.

Over the course of one hour, "the show will celebrate 15 years of cutting-edge cancer research and highlight special moments with stars from film, television, sports and journalism who have supported the SU2C movement," according to event organizers.

Other celebrities making a special appearance during the show include Katie Couric, Danai Gurira, Tony Hale, Maria Menounos, Julianne Moore, Tig Notaro, Jimmy Smits, Eric Stonestreet and Justin Timberlake.

The televised special will also feature Jack Black, Ben Falcone, Zach Galifianakis, Brad Garrett, Bill Hader, Jon Hamm, Kevin Hart, Ed Helms, Melissa McCarthy and Matthew McConaughey in a special montage of comedic skits from past shows along with past musical performances from the likes of Brittany Howard, Simone Ledward Boseman and The Who.

"We started this movement in 2008 to save lives, and it is remarkable to see that in 15 years our scientists have accomplished this goal through breakthrough research that intercepts and treats cancer in ways we never thought possible," Couric, SU2C co-founder, said in a statement. "There is more work to do to cure cancer and every dollar counts; we will not stop until we make every cancer patient a long-term survivor."