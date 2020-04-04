Train crashes into stalled car, tow truck in southwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A train crashed into a stalled car and a tow truck that was there to help in southwest Houston on Friday night, officials said.

A BMW was stalled on the train tracks at Main Street and Hillcroft Street at around 11:30 p.m.

A tow truck driver tried to help the BMW when the train came and smashed into both vehicles, police said.

The people in the stalled car said they were able to escape in time without injuries.

"By the time he hooked it up and pulled off, the train was close. Everyone had to disperse. It hit the car. It hit both cars," said Rajshah Haywood, a passenger in the stalled car.

The train dragged the tow truck several feet down the tracks.

Officials said no one was seriously hurt.
