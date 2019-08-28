Stacks of cash found in SE Houston game room raid: constable

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Stacks of cash and a room full of customers were found when Harris County Pct. 1 deputy constables discovered what they say was an illegal game room.

"We kinda noticed a lot of traffic at all times and the doors are shaded all black," neighboring business owner Adam Martinez said.

Martinez owns a business just behind the alleged game room in the 3700 block of Broadway. Within the months the place opened, he said he felt something wasn't right.

"These establishments often attract other crimes, sometimes violent crimes, prostitution, drug use."

That was Martinez's exact concern with the game room operating right behind his business.

"It just gets a little unnerving being a business owner, you just don't want that around, it's just not safe, I don't like it."

Deputy constables detained one worker from the game room, while several others were questioned inside.

"What happens inside is taking advantage of the customers. The odds of them winning on these machines are stacked so greatly against them, we feel the customers are actually the ones who are victims here."

Follow Stefania Okolie on Instagram and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstongame roomraid
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Stepdaughter and boyfriend arrested in man's stabbing: sheriff
Man feels 'betrayed' after ex-wife charged with bigamy
Woman flees salon without paying for $2,000 worth of Botox
Popeyes runs out of chicken sandwiches amid Chicken Wars
J.J. Watt offers chance to win $100,000 and a brand new truck
Woman who played dead while family was killed takes stand
Girl with special needs unable to get to school over address
Show More
Heartwarming proposal for couple with special needs: VIDEO
Nurse tech sexually assaults unconscious hospital patients
Some rain and heat relief this week
Man pleads guilty to hiding camera in United jet bathroom
Massive inferno engulfs Philadelphia church; blaze now under control
More TOP STORIES News