Stacks of cash found in SE Houston game room raid: constable

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Stacks of cash and a room full of customers were found when Harris County Pct. 1 deputy constables discovered what they say was an illegal game room."We kinda noticed a lot of traffic at all times and the doors are shaded all black," neighboring business owner Adam Martinez said.Martinez owns a business just behind the alleged game room in the 3700 block of Broadway. Within the months the place opened, he said he felt something wasn't right."These establishments often attract other crimes, sometimes violent crimes, prostitution, drug use."That was Martinez's exact concern with the game room operating right behind his business."It just gets a little unnerving being a business owner, you just don't want that around, it's just not safe, I don't like it."Deputy constables detained one worker from the game room, while several others were questioned inside."What happens inside is taking advantage of the customers. The odds of them winning on these machines are stacked so greatly against them, we feel the customers are actually the ones who are victims here."