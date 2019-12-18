u.s. & world

Stabbing at Oregon shopping center kills 1, wounds others

An attacker stabbed multiple people at a suburban Portland shopping center Wednesday, killing one person and wounding others before being apprehended, authorities said. (KPTV)

BEAVERTON, Ore. -- An attacker stabbed multiple people at a suburban Portland shopping center Wednesday, killing one person and wounding others before being apprehended, authorities said.

Police in the city of Beaverton said that at least one person was stabbed inside a Wells Fargo bank and that multiple people were taken to hospitals.

After the stabbings, the assailant stole a car and drove into the suburb of Tigard, where he was caught, police said.

The Washington County Major Crimes Team was responding.

Noushin Luluvachi from nearby Bella Salon told The Oregonian/OregonLive that police cars flooded the plaza and authorities ordered businesses to keep their doors closed.

The bank and salon are part of a shopping center that also includes a credit union, Planet Fitness, Safeway and Starbucks, among other businesses.

Beaverton is known for being Nike's headquarters.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oregonu.s. & worldstabbing
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
GOP holds moment of silence for 2016 election
If President Trump is impeached, what's next?
Archaeologists unearth ancient royal tombs filled with treasures in Greece
Mega Millions Results: 1 ticket in Ohio wins $372M jackpot
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Community gathers to honor fallen Nassau Bay officer
LIVE: House debates President Trump impeachment ahead of vote
ABC13 Eyewitness News at 4 p.m.
If President Trump is impeached, what's next?
GOP holds moment of silence for 2016 election
Whooping cough outbreak closes Houston school until January
NCAA sanctions UH for football and volleyball violations
Show More
Driver injured when METRO bus crashes into pole
How personal tragedy help build photo preservation service
Dawn says you're washing your dishes the wrong way
Gerrit Cole looks quite different during Yankees introduction
Light freeze and frost expected Thursday morning
More TOP STORIES News