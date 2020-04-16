coronavirus texas

St. Luke's uses new treatment on Montgomery Co. COVID-19 patient

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- St. Luke's is using a new treatment for coronavirus patients, and Patton Village Police Officer Chris Hernandez was the first patient to test the treatment.

Hernandez was notably the first person diagnosed with COVID-19 in Montgomery County after attending the Rodeo Cookoff in March.

READ MORE: Montgomery Co. COVID-19 patient who attended rodeo cook-off out of hospital

St. Luke's treated Hernandez with an "ecmo" machine that oxygenates the blood by pumping it out of the body, through an artificial lung, then back in the body.

Doctors say "ecmo" helps relieve strain on damaged organs. The treatment is typically used for severe lung damage from infection, shock after a massive heart attack and other conditions.

The best news? The treatment worked and Hernandez is back home after more than five weeks in the hospital.

Hernandez says his symptoms were manageable for several days, but then worsened and he went to the hospital.

EMBED More News Videos

St. Luke's filtered the patient's blood through an artificial lung for oxygenation. He was released yesterday after five weeks in the hospital.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmontgomery countycoronavirus testingcoronaviruscoronavirus texascovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS TEXAS
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Harris Co. sergeant dies after long battle with COVID-19
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Future of retail to include major shifts due to pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant dies after long battle with COVID-19
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Show More
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Body shop giving away free car to single mom on Mother's Day
Future of retail to include major shifts due to pandemic
Thank you nurses!
More TOP STORIES News