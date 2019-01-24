A St. Louis police officer was shot and killed early Thursday under strange circumstances.Authorities say the 24-year-old female officer died after an accidental shooting involving another officer.Police Chief John Hayden said two male officers who were on duty went to one of their homes during their shift. The female officer stopped by and was shot in the chest.The male officers took her to St. Louis University Hospital, where she died.She was off-duty at the time of the shooting.