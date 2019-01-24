St. Louis police officer killed during accidental shooting, authorities say

EMBED </>More Videos

A police officer was shot and killed in St. Louis, authorities said.

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KTRK) --
A St. Louis police officer was shot and killed early Thursday under strange circumstances.

Authorities say the 24-year-old female officer died after an accidental shooting involving another officer.

Police Chief John Hayden said two male officers who were on duty went to one of their homes during their shift. The female officer stopped by and was shot in the chest.

The male officers took her to St. Louis University Hospital, where she died.

She was off-duty at the time of the shooting.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
accidental shootingpolice officer killedpolice officer shotu.s. & worldMissouri
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Dad who allegedly tried to run over school guard laughs in court
Man rode motorcycle inside home during bizarre SWAT standoff
Best 50 jobs in America for 2019
3 killed in Liberty County crash, including 5-year-old
What we know about Florida bank shooting suspect
James Harden scores career-best 61, Rockets edge Knicks 114-110
Superintendent accused of lying to get help for sick student
Jayme Closs to get $25K reward from Jennie-O
Show More
Hulu dropping price as Netflix raises theirs
The 60: Superintendent used own insurance to help sick student
Court orders Italy to pay $20,000 in damages to Amanda Knox
Woman says her 4-month-old son was bitten at daycare
9 arrested for stopping traffic under 'Be Someone' sign
More News