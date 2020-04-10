Plant explosion, fire at Valero Refinery near New Orleans injures 1

ST. BERNARD PARISH, Louisiana (KTRK) -- An overnight plant explosion near New Orleans rocked one community and left at least one person injured.The explosion happened around 12:45 a.m. Friday at the Valero Refinery in St. Bernard Parish.The explosion was strong enough to shake some nearby homes and set off car alarms.Video from the scene shows billowing flames at the plant.Authorities say one person was injured.It is unclear what caused the explosion at this time.