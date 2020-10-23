Spring woman reported missing after she was last seen Oct. 9

Krystal Williams was last seen at her home in the 200 block of Sagewood Drive in Spring, according to Lt. Scott Spenser.
Williams left with her purse, cell phone and charger but hasn't been heard from since.
She is 5'5", 115 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.
If you have any information about Williams, call the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 936-760-5800 and reference case # 20A325251.
