Spring teen dies after half-brother accidentally shoots him: MCSO

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A 17-year-old has died after his half-brother accidentally shot him Wednesday night in Spring, officials say.

Deputies with the sheriff's office were called around 6:30 p.m. to 810 Rayford Rd., where they found that the two were visiting a friend's house.

While the 17-year-old was in the bathroom, his half-brother was handling the gun, which went off. It fired through the bathroom door and hit the teen in the torso.

The 17-year-old was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital in The Woodlands in critical condition. He later died.

Deputies say the teen's half-brother was arrested for tampering with evidence, but the investigation is ongoing. He could also face additional charges.

Their names will not be released at this time.

