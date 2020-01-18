Spring ISD teacher charged with fondling 10-year-old girls at Christmas party

By
SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A Spring elementary school teacher has been charged after investigators say he fondled two girls at a school Christmas party.

Danilo Rafael Martinez, a 47-year-old teacher at Eickenroht Elementary School, has been charged with two counts of indecency with a child and has been released on two $75,000 bonds.

According to court charging documents, an Eickenrocht employee overheard students talking about the fondling, then alerted the principal. An investigation was launched last month.

Investigators say the two girls reported that the teacher hugged them, rubbed against them and touched "their private parts."

Both girls told investigators that Martinez touched them several times including one time at a school Christmas party.

We went by Martinez' northwest Harris County home, but no one answered. His neighbor is outraged by the allegations.

"Come on now. Anybody who do something like that, I'll ... you don't want to know what I'd do," Albert Wilkerson said.

Spring ISD released the following statement:

"Following an investigation by the Spring ISD Police, Danilo Martinez, a third-grade bilingual teacher at Eickenroht Elementary School, has been arrested, and the Harris County District Attorney's Office has accepted charges of two felony counts of indecency with a child. As soon as the school and district were made aware of the allegation in December, Martinez was immediately removed from the classroom, and his students' parents were notified. Martinez has been suspended without pay and recommended for termination. The safety of our students is our highest priority. We are extremely concerned that a charge of this nature has been brought against a teacher in the district.We ask any families in our district who have information, which might help our Spring ISD Police Department with further investigation, to please call 281-891-6911."

Follow Erica Simon on Facebook and Twitter.
Follow Jessica Willey on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
springchild abusesex abuse against childrensex assaultteacher arrestedteacherteacherschild sex assault
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News