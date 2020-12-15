Boy wearing no shirt or shoes leads deputies to abused siblings, deputies say

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A man and a woman have been charged after four kids were found injured and malnourished in Spring.On Dec. 11, 2020, deputies with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's office said they responded to the 1000 block of Imperial Lake Drive regarding a welfare check. Upon arrival, deputies were told by a witness that an 8-year-old boy approached her in her garage and stated he needed help. The witness told deputies the child asked if he could stay with her as well.At the scene, deputies noticed the 8-year-old had a bloody nose, busted lip, was not wearing a shirt or shoes, and appeared to be injured and malnourished. The boy reportedly told deputies he was living under a bridge and did not know where his parents were.An investigation led authorities to find the boy's mom, Mercy Amador, and his stepfather, William Garcia. Deputies say the mom and stepdad were found with three other children ages 6, 9, and 12 years old, who also appeared to be injured and malnourished.Amador reportedly confessed to abusing the children, deputies said. The children were then taken by Children Protective Services.According to Constable Mark Herman's Office, Amador and Garcia were charged with injury to a child. Amador's bond was set at $15,000 and Garcia's bond was set to $10,000.