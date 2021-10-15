Spring Branch man sentenced to 45 years for killing brother-in-law

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A Spring Branch man was sentenced to 45 years in prison after being convicted of murdering his brother-in-law after a fight, according to Harris County officials.A jury found 27-year-old Jordan Jamal Alvarado guilty of shooting 33-year-old Keith Johnson in a parking lot of a northwest Harris County apartment complex back in July of 2018."It happens all too often that someone gets mad, grabs a gun and starts shooting and, like in this case, murders someone in their own family," Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said. "Instead of just walking away and staying away, this defendant destroyed a family."Assistant District Attorney Chadwick Scott, who prosecuted the case, said family members are mourning the loss of "two brothers.""These two families kind of grew up together," Scott said. "They were very close. One witness testified that it was like he was losing two brothers."Scott said the two men got into an argument that turned into a physical fight. After a brief argument, officials said Alvarado walked away, but then returned minutes later with a gun and shot Johnson in the chest."Simply losing a fist fight doesn't give you the right to kill someone," Scott said.Alvarado was convicted after a four-day jury trial that ended Wednesday. He was facing a maximum of life in prison, but a visiting judge sentenced him to 45 years.