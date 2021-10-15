murder

Spring Branch man sentenced to 45 years for killing brother-in-law

EMBED <>More Videos

Study highlights link between COVID and domestic violence cases

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A Spring Branch man was sentenced to 45 years in prison after being convicted of murdering his brother-in-law after a fight, according to Harris County officials.

The video above is from a previous story.

A jury found 27-year-old Jordan Jamal Alvarado guilty of shooting 33-year-old Keith Johnson in a parking lot of a northwest Harris County apartment complex back in July of 2018.

"It happens all too often that someone gets mad, grabs a gun and starts shooting and, like in this case, murders someone in their own family," Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said. "Instead of just walking away and staying away, this defendant destroyed a family."

Assistant District Attorney Chadwick Scott, who prosecuted the case, said family members are mourning the loss of "two brothers."

"These two families kind of grew up together," Scott said. "They were very close. One witness testified that it was like he was losing two brothers."

Scott said the two men got into an argument that turned into a physical fight. After a brief argument, officials said Alvarado walked away, but then returned minutes later with a gun and shot Johnson in the chest.

"Simply losing a fist fight doesn't give you the right to kill someone," Scott said.

Alvarado was convicted after a four-day jury trial that ended Wednesday. He was facing a maximum of life in prison, but a visiting judge sentenced him to 45 years.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
springcrimedeadly shootingmurderfatal shootingshootingdomestic violence
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MURDER
UK lawmaker stabbed in eastern England has died
Teen in Barnard student murder sentenced to 9 years to life in prison
Robert Durst sentenced to life in prison for murder of Susan Berman
Marchers demand bond reform after woman's carjacking death
TOP STORIES
What you should know about Astros ALCS road closures and game time
Hostage situation on SW Houston street ends with passenger in custody
Fall-fresh air blows into Houston overnight
Justice Dept. to ask Supreme Court to halt Texas abortion law
October is the unofficial end of the Texas hurricane season
Flipped truck's load shuts down SH-146 ramp to Gulf Freeway SB
FDA panel endorses booster shot for J&J COVID-19 vaccine
Show More
Store clerk shot multiple times during SE Houston holdup
Nearly 100 rattlesnakes found living under Calif. home
Megan Thee Stallion teams up with Popeyes for special collaboration
Tracking the Devil: The William Reece confessions
Book initially pulled from Katy ISD is now back on library shelves
More TOP STORIES News