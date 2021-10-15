murder

Spring Branch man sentenced to 45 years for killing brother-in-law

EMBED <>More Videos

Study highlights link between COVID and domestic violence cases

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Spring Branch man was sentenced to 45 years in prison after being convicted of murdering his brother-in-law after a fight, according to Harris County officials.

The video above is from a previous story.

A jury found 27-year-old Jordan Jamal Alvarado guilty of shooting 33-year-old Keith Johnson in a parking lot of a northwest Harris County apartment complex back in July of 2018.

"It happens all too often that someone gets mad, grabs a gun and starts shooting and, like in this case, murders someone in their own family," Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said. "Instead of just walking away and staying away, this defendant destroyed a family."

Assistant District Attorney Chadwick Scott, who prosecuted the case, said family members are mourning the loss of "two brothers."

"These two families kind of grew up together," Scott said. "They were very close. One witness testified that it was like he was losing two brothers."

Scott said the two men got into an argument that turned into a physical fight. After a brief argument, officials said Alvarado walked away, but then returned minutes later with a gun and shot Johnson in the chest.

"Simply losing a fist fight doesn't give you the right to kill someone," Scott said.

Alvarado was convicted after a four-day jury trial that ended Wednesday. He was facing a maximum of life in prison, but a visiting judge sentenced him to 45 years.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
springcrimedeadly shootingmurderfatal shootingshootingdomestic violence
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MURDER
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Gang member gets 45 years for slaying near Spring school, police say
Another John Wayne Gacy victim identified
After Brian Laundrie found, family says they will not hold funeral
TOP STORIES
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Show More
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
Andrew Cuomo charged with misdemeanor sex crime
Men who take 6 months paternity leave are 'losers,' VC says
More TOP STORIES News