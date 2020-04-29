Former Spring HS player fulfills goal of being drafted into NFL 8 years after writing it down

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Former Spring High School defensive lineman Bravvion Roy's goals are falling right into place.In September 2012, for a class assignment his freshman year, Roy wrote he wanted to live out his dreams, go to college all four years and get drafted to the NFL.These have all come true.This spring, he is set to graduate from Baylor University with a degree in health and kinesiology. Saturday, he was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the sixth round.Roy said he is not surprised by accomplishing what he wrote down almost eight years ago. In fact, he said it's only about 40 percent of his goals. He said he is looking to make an impact on his new team, win a Super Bowl and make the Hall of Fame.