Spring family's Hawaiian vacation ends in deadly head-on crash

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- The Schranz family are back home in Spring after spending more than a month recovering in Hawaii following a tragic car crash.It was a dream vacation that turned into a nightmare."It's one of those things, when you close your eyes, it's pretty much all you see is these headlights coming at you," Bob Schranz said.He, his wife Catherine, their daughter Caitlin, their cousin Teresa, and her boyfriend were in a serious car crash on their way to the airport, leaving Hawaii, when someone hit them head on.Everyone was seriously hurt. Teresa died."In just that instant when you see these headlights coming at you and you realize this is actually going to happen to us," Bob said.They were all taken to a Maui hospital, but because of Catherine's broken hip, she had to be taken to another hospital on another island.She and Bob were apart for a week. She didn't see her daughter until they were all back in Houston."It was a pretty scary situation because you know you're not only dealing with your own personal injuries, but also trying to figure out where everybody else is and where my daughter is and what's happening to my wife," Bob said.Thanks to friends and family back in Texas, who raised money for travel and medical expenses, they're now home and were able to have a proper funeral for their cousin."If anything, we just want to say thank you for everybody and all their support well wishes and prayers. From the bottom of our heart, we say thank you."