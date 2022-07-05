fire

25 acres of land burned after grass fire broke out near Spring Cypress

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Klein Fire Department is still on scene cleaning up after a grass fire of about 25 acres broke out, officials said.

The fire happened across the street from Klein Cain High School on Spring Cypress on Monday.

Witnesses said the fire was caused by someone mowing their lawn, but it is still an ongoing investigation.

Officials said one firefighter was injured but did receive medical attention.



