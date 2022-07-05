25 acres of land burned after grass fire broke out near Spring Cypress

HCFMO investigators are on scene of a grass fire at 10555 Spring Cypress. 25 acres of land is burned and the fire is 95% contained. No injuries reported. Witnesses are saying the fire was caused by someone mowing lawn. The origin and cause is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/4ftFy5gBQC — @hcfmo (@hcfmo) July 4, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Klein Fire Department is still on scene cleaning up after a grass fire of about 25 acres broke out, officials said.The fire happened across the street from Klein Cain High School on Spring Cypress on Monday.Witnesses said the fire was caused by someone mowing their lawn, but it is still an ongoing investigation.Officials said one firefighter was injured but did receive medical attention.