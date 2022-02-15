caught on camera

Mother, deputies want help identifying man who groped 15-year-old in Spring store: 'It's disgusting'

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A teenage girl recorded a man she said touched her inappropriately while inside a store. Now, authorities are asking for help in identifying him.

The incident happened Sunday at about 5 p.m. at the Target on 6635 N. Grand Parkway in Spring. A 15-year-old girl and her mother were shopping when she said a man assaulted her.

"The man walked behind her and rubbed her bottom and she immediately called out to me," said the girl's mother, who asked ABC13 not to use her name. "We asked him to stop and account for what happened."

Instead, the man took off and her daughter used her cell phone to record him as the mother called the police. Deputies with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office responded to the store. They are asking the public for information regarding the suspect's identity.

"It's disgusting. It's awful and it's a violation," said the mother. "We don't want this to happen again. I'm glad she recognized it right away and spoke up."

Anyone with information is urged to contact Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office at 281-376-3472.

