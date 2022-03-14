child abandoned

Mother who says she made mistake leaving her 4 kids home alone in Spring due in court today

By
Mother of 4 kids found alone in Spring home due in court today

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A mother accused of leaving her four children alone for days at their home in Spring is scheduled to be back in court Monday.

Last Saturday, Angela Huff spoke exclusively with ABC13 after she bonded out of jail.

"I love my kids very much and I made a bad decision," the 27-year-old mother said moments after she was released.

WATCH: Mom of 4 kids abandoned speaks to ABC13: 'I love my kids very much'
'I love my children and I made a bad decision' Angela Huff speaks to ABC13 after being released out on bond



Huff is accused of leaving the children alone for at least two days while she visited the children's father, Markel Dorsey, who had a court order preventing him from coming near Huff or the kids. Deputies said they found the couple just 30 minutes away in a hotel near Highway 6.

Huff has been charged with four counts of abandoning a child under 15.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Mother charged with child endangerment after 4 children found alone in Spring, sheriff says

The children are ages 4, 3, 2, and 1.

A group of teenagers said they spotted three of the children wandering the streets around their Spring home. They then went into the home and said they found the infant who had allegedly just fallen out of her crib.

The teens took pictures of the inside of the home and they told ABC13 the house was in pretty bad shape.

As for Dorsey, he remains behind bars and is scheduled to go back before a judge Friday. He faces charges of violating a protective order and fleeing from officers.

This is not the first run the couple had had with law enforcement, according to court records. Dorsey was already out on bond for charges of family violence.

SEE RELATED STORY: History of violence between couple accused of abandoning kids: 'I think my mommy is dead'

