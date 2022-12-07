3 children taken to hospital after apartment fire in Spring Branch area, HFD says

SPRING BRANCH, Texas (KTRK) -- Three children were taken to the hospital after an apartment fire in the Spring Branch area.

Houston firefighters were called to a three-story apartment complex on Wirt Road at Long Point around 10:47 p.m. on Tuesday.

Video from the scene showed large flames coming out of the roof of the building. The building was visibly charred with holes in the siding after the flames were extinguished.

Firefighters said all three children were in stable condition with minor injuries on Wednesday morning. No firefighters were injured.

Officials said six apartments at the complex were damaged in the fire.

The Red Cross will be assisting the families that were displaced.

Firefighters said the cause of the fire is under investigation.