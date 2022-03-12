spring

First day of spring is next weekend: When Easter, Passover, Mother's Day fall in 2022

Astronomical spring begins at 11:33 a.m. ET on Sunday, March 20, 2022, in the Northern Hemisphere.
March 20 marks 2022 spring equinox

Break out the flowers: The first day of spring in 2022 is March 20.

Depending on your religious affiliation or background, this can also mean the approach of Easter, Passover or Ramadan. And moms can look forward to Mother's Day.

Here's everything you need to know about the season change, along with dates to mark on your calendar.

When does spring officially begin?


Astronomical spring begins at 11:33 a.m. ET on Sunday, March 20, 2022, in the Northern Hemisphere, according to AccuWeather. This time also marks the beginning of autumn in the Southern Hemisphere.

What is the vernal equinox?


"Equinox" derived from the Latin word meaning "equal night," according to AccuWeather.

During an equinox, the Earth is positioned with both its axis and its orbit perpendicular to the sun, allowing the sun's rays to aim directly at our planet's equator. As a result, both day and night are 12 hours long around the globe.

The vernal, or spring, equinox is the first of two for the year: 2022's autumnal, or fall, equinox will occur at 9:04 p.m. ET on Thursday, Sept. 22.

Conversely, solstices mark the most drastic time differences between night and day. In 2022, the summer solstice, the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere, happens at 5:14 a.m. ET on Tuesday, June 21. The top half of the world will experience the shortest day of 2022 during the winter solstice at 4:48 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

RELATED: Can you really balance an egg during the first day of spring?

What holidays and dates should I mark on my calendar?


  • Ramadan begins at sundown on Saturday, April 2.
  • Passover begins at sundown on Friday, April 15.
  • Easter is Sunday, April 17.
  • Earth Day is Friday, April 22.
  • Eid al-Fitr begins at sundown on Monday, May 2.
  • Cinco de Mayo is Thursday, May 5.
  • Mother's Day is Sunday, May 8.
  • Orthodox Easter is Sunday, May 24.
  • Memorial Day is Monday, May 30.
