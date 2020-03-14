Sports

Zion Williamson pledges to cover salaries of New Orleans arena workers

By
With the NBA season suspended at minimum for 30 days, that means a lot of arena workers are going to be out a minimum of two paychecks with no games to staff.

The former Duke Blue Devil star Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans said he would "cover the salaries" for workers at the team's arena for the next 30 days.

While some players like Kevin Love and Giannis Antetokounmpo have pledged $100,000, Williamson said he will cover the salaries of the Smoothie King Center workers.

"This is a small way for me to express my support and appreciation for these wonderful people who have been so great to me and my teammates and hopefully we can all join together to relieve some of the stress and hardship caused by this national health crisis," Williamson wrote on Instagram.


The Pelicans released a statement Friday thanking Williamson for his generous giving. The team clarified in their statement that the team does not own the arena and are working to assist staff.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportslouisianadurham countyduke universityduke blue devilsdukenew orleans pelicans
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What we know about the 23 Houston-area coronavirus cases
Trump says he was tested for COVID-19, awaiting results
What businesses are doing about coronavirus
Child tests positive for COVID-19 after meeting Jazz player
House passes coronavirus bill after Trump declares emergency
Spain to join Italy in lockdown amid COVID-19 crisis: Report
Stock up on beer, not just food
Show More
Neighbors spray down house fire with hose
'Frozen 2' available on Disney+ 3 months early
Restaurants offering freebies and discounts around the city
Warm weekend for most, but all can expect pollen
Apple closes all stores outside of China in response to coronavirus
More TOP STORIES News