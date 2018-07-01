Help me welcome my little hombrecito Jayren to our world 🙏🏽🍼👶🏻🍍#PiñaBaby pic.twitter.com/M8uQxu9Wqg — Yulieski Gurriel (@el_yuly10) July 1, 2018

There is a baby "Pina" in the Houston Astros family.First baseman Yuli Gurriel became a father to a new baby boy Thursday.On Saturday, La Pina showed off his new "hombrecito" via social media.The team placed Gurriel on the paternity list and recalled A.J. Reed from Triple-A Fresno.Gurriel can remain on the paternity list for up to 72 hours.Gurriel is already a father to a son.