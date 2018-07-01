SPORTS

Houston Astros' Yuli Gurriel shares first photos of newborn son

Astros' Yuli Gurriel celebrating birth of new child (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
There is a baby "Pina" in the Houston Astros family.

First baseman Yuli Gurriel became a father to a new baby boy Thursday.

On Saturday, La Pina showed off his new "hombrecito" via social media.


The team placed Gurriel on the paternity list and recalled A.J. Reed from Triple-A Fresno.

Gurriel can remain on the paternity list for up to 72 hours.

Gurriel is already a father to a son.
