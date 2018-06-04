On an off day for the Astros after a series with the Boston Red Sox, George Springer and Jose Altuve linked up with area kids to work on baseball skills.Springer hosted the George Springer Baseball Procamp for 500 campers in first through eighth grade at Friendswood High School.Procamp started in 1998 and has become one of the leaders in developing talent at a young age. Joining Springer in leading the activities were 50 coaches from the Houston area.Campers went through various drills that occurred on three fields and received a t-shirt along with an autographed photo from Springer. The campers would also have the chance to be taught from Springer as he visited each field to help coordinate drills and meet the kids. Certain campers signed up for a more expensive experience that featured a luncheon with Springer and an individual photo with the 2017 World Series MVP.Springer said his main hope for the kids is to have fun and not focus as much on developing a certain skill throughout the day. He said that for himself, it is a great experience that he can communicate with people he would have not had the chance to if it were not for the camp."I hope that this can spark an interest for somebody to want to continue to play baseball," he said.Meanwhile, Altuve joined 200 youngsters at the Springspirit Baseball Complex in Spring Branch. He said he values his work with the kids in this camp since he never had a chance to learn from a big leaguer in Venezuela.The Astros begin a quick two-game series with the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday. Seattle is currently leading the AL West with a 37-22 record and one game lead over the Astros.