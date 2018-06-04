SPORTS

Youth baseball fans get chance to train with Astros' George Springer and Jose Altuve

EMBED </>More Videos

Houston Astros stars Jose Altuve and George Springer used their day off to educate young sluggers on the diamond. (KTRK)

Gina Larson
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
On an off day for the Astros after a series with the Boston Red Sox, George Springer and Jose Altuve linked up with area kids to work on baseball skills.

Springer hosted the George Springer Baseball Procamp for 500 campers in first through eighth grade at Friendswood High School.

Procamp started in 1998 and has become one of the leaders in developing talent at a young age. Joining Springer in leading the activities were 50 coaches from the Houston area.

Campers went through various drills that occurred on three fields and received a t-shirt along with an autographed photo from Springer. The campers would also have the chance to be taught from Springer as he visited each field to help coordinate drills and meet the kids. Certain campers signed up for a more expensive experience that featured a luncheon with Springer and an individual photo with the 2017 World Series MVP.

Springer said his main hope for the kids is to have fun and not focus as much on developing a certain skill throughout the day. He said that for himself, it is a great experience that he can communicate with people he would have not had the chance to if it were not for the camp.

"I hope that this can spark an interest for somebody to want to continue to play baseball," he said.

Meanwhile, Altuve joined 200 youngsters at the Springspirit Baseball Complex in Spring Branch. He said he values his work with the kids in this camp since he never had a chance to learn from a big leaguer in Venezuela.

The Astros begin a quick two-game series with the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday. Seattle is currently leading the AL West with a 37-22 record and one game lead over the Astros.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston AstrosbaseballchildrenHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Astros' Altuve set for return versus Mariners
A.J. Hinch names Roberto Osuna closer for rest of season
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Reddick's HR helps Astros beat Mariners 3-2
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
More Sports
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
3 men face more than 1,400 counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Show More
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
More News