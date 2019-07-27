11-year-old Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5421853" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Carson Wentz shares emotional moment with young fan at Eagles training camp. Watch the report from Jamie Apody on Action News at 4 p.m. on July 26, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. -- Sometimes, many times, sports transcends the game. Moments on the field leave us with lessons for life off it.Friday at Eagles camp brought one of those moments - a moment that not only will one family remember forever, but you might too.It was the moment 11-year-old Giovanni Hamilton met his hero, Carson Wentz.You couldn't really miss Giovanni at practice. His bright green spiked hair stood out and showed his Eagles fandom.His mom, Shannon, said he has a very rare condition, Schwartz-Jampel Syndrome, and the type he has is the first case EVER documented.He's had 12 surgeries, through it all maintaining a super outlook on life that's as bright as his smile.When Wentz went over to sign autographs after practice, as he usually does, Giovanni was moved to tears. He told him, "You're my hero," after reaching out for a hug.His mom was also crying.What a privilege to witness this young boy's dream come true, and to know all it took was a few moments with an athlete that's larger than life.Wentz signed a lot of autographs on this day, posed for many pictures. But all we needed to see was this one to prove the impact an athlete can have, the impact that sports can play in life, and also the triumph of the human spirit.