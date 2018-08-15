HOUSTON TEXANS

Fan asks J.J Watt to sign T.J. Watt's Steelers jersey during practice

Fan brings TJ Watt jersey for JJ Watt to sign

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Hundreds of fans flock to NRG during open practice in hopes of getting an autograph from one of their favorite Houston Texans players, and one signature request made J.J. Watt laugh.

While J.J. was signing autographs today, a young fan handed him a Watt jersey to sign but it wasn't a Texans jersey.

The boy gave the Texans star his brother, T.J. Watt's, Pittsburgh Steelers jersey.

J.J., being the nice guy that he is, signed it without hesitation but laughed a little while he was doing it.

T.J. played with the University of Wisconsin, just like his brother. He was drafted last year by the Steelers.

Derek Watt, their other brother, plays for the Los Angeles Chargers.
