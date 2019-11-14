Sports

Young cancer patient who inspired Astros' Carlos Correa dies

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The young cancer patient who captured the hearts of Houston Astros' Carlos Correa and his wife Daniella Rodriguez has died.

"Woke up to heartbreaking news," Daniella wrote on her Instagram. "I thought we would change his life. As time went by, I realized that he was having all these impacts on MY life."



The Astros' shortstop and his wife first met Jalen back in October during their visit to the MD Anderson Cancer Center. Daniella said that as soon as she heard the fellow Laredoan, who also attended her old high school, was in Houston she did everything possible to meet him.

Their bond developed and grew since their first meeting and Correa even dedicated his walk-off home run during Houston's win over the Yankees in Game 2 of the ALCS.

"@jalen_garcia3 because of you Carlos hit a walk-off homerun!!!!" Daniella posted during the celebration.

A few days later, balloons, cakes, and smiles filled Jalen's room as he celebrated his birthday with Correa and Daniella.

As a tribute to Jalen, Daniella posted photos of their fun times and added, "It was an honor and a privilege to have become Jalen's friend. I was so happy that we were able to spend time with him and his parents on our wedding day."

Jalen's football coach gave ABC13 the following statement:

"To know Jalen is to know strength, courage, love, and compassion. Jalen was an inspiration to United HS, the community of Laredo and our football program. We will continue to fight for Jalen's passion and love for the game of football with our action on the football field. We will always be, "'Jalen strong.'"

RELATED:

Carlos Correa and fiancée celebrate teen cancer fighter's birthday

Astros win fueled by teen cancer fighter, Correa's fiancée says

Astros' Carlos Correa dedicates walk-off home run to cancer patient
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonworld serieshouston astrossocietyteenagercancer caremd anderson cancer centerteencancer
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: 6 shot, 1 fatally, in Santa Clarita, California, high school shooting
Police radio recordings released from deadly Santa Clarita school shooting
Mattress Mack to open 3 schools to help north side community
Teen critically injured in hit-and-run crash 'doing really good'
UNSOLVED: 'Killing Fields' victim identified 33 years later
Your day just got a lot better: Nutcracker Market is open!
Cloudy, cold and wet but here's when the sunshine is coming
Show More
You'll have 2 chances to see Kanye West at Lakewood Church
Semi slams into Greyhound bus with passengers inside on I-45
Cries for help heard as plumber died in trench cave-in
100-mph chase ends with driver in stolen truck crashing in pond
Enjoy a catpuccino at El Gato Coffeehouse!
More TOP STORIES News