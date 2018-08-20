One of the most impressive first pitches of all time. 😱 pic.twitter.com/PA7M4iC9X5 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 18, 2018

Mercy, Sister Mary Jo! pic.twitter.com/oM9jBDT5N7 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 19, 2018

After throwing a heavenly first pitch at a Chicago White Sox game over the weekend, Sister Mary Jo Sobieck joined Good Morning America Monday to talk about her perfect strike.The White Sox called the pitch, "One of the most impressive first pitches of all time."Marian Catholic High School was celebrating its 60th anniversary at the Sox game.Sister Mary Jo said she was picked to throw out the first pitch, "because I had a little bit of athletic ability, I was probably the most likely candidate, because of my youth and my agility."When asked about making her throw from the mound and not closer to the plate, like some ceremonial first pitches, Sister Mary Joe said, "As an athlete, you gotta be all in, and I knew that my coaches and my teammates, when they saw that, they would be like, 'You gotta do the real thing,' and it's all or nothing. I had to do it from the top."Before she made her throw, Sister Mary Jo impressed by bouncing the ball off her bicep and into her hand. She said she did the trick to take her mind off being nervous."I had to do something to take my mind off it," Sister Mary Jo said. "It's too awkward to just stand and throw from the jump and I had to just do something to put me in motion."