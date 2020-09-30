Sports

Yes, the Astros are playing Game 2 right now, so here's what to know

The Houston Astros have two chances at advancing to the AL Division Series, starting today in Game 2 of their Wild Card series against the Minnesota Twins.

Broadcasting note: Astros' Game 2 is currently on ESPN2. ABC13 is currently carrying the Marlins-Cubs NL Wild Card series, Game 1. You can watch Eyewitness News at 3 p.m. through ABC13's multiple streaming apps.

Game 2 in progress: Astros 1, Twins 1 through first 5 innings



Houston got the early lead, 1-0, after Kyle Tucker, with two runners on base, drove in Michael Brantley in the 4th inning.

Astros starting pitcher Jose Urquidy, who went 1-1 over five starts in the regular season, was charged with an earned run in the bottom of the 5th inning. An RBI double by Minnesota's Nelson Cruz off of Astros reliever Brooks Raley tied the game up.

During the same sequence, the Twins could have taken the lead, but a relay throw by Tucker to the plate kept it tied.

How the Astros won Game 1



Houston used a combination of steady pitching, especially through reliever Framber Valdez's five innings of work, and late inning runs to steal the Game 1 win, 4-1.

The Astros, who clinched the No. 6 seed in the American League despite a 29-31 regular season record, became the first MLB team in the modern era to win a postseason game with a losing record.

With a win Wednesday, they could even up their overall 2020 record.

Looking ahead in the 2020 postseason



ASTROS-TWINS WILD CARD SERIES RESULTS AND SCHEDULE:
  • Game 1: Astros 4, Twins 1
  • Game 2: Today, noon, ESPN2
  • Game 3: Thursday (if necessary; TV broadcast to be determined)


The Astros-Twins winner will face the winner of the Wild Card series between the Chicago White Sox and Oakland Athletics. The White Sox won Game 1.

Under the new playoff rules, the Astros were forced to play the entire best-of-three series in Minneapolis. Game 3, if necessary, is set for Thursday.
If the Astros make a deep playoff run, they would have to play the AL divisional and championship series in California. Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium and San Diego's Petco Park were designated as neutral sites for that portion of the bracket.

The 2020 World Series will all take place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
