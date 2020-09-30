Yes, the Astros are playing Game 2 right now, so here's what to know

Game 2 in progress: Astros 1, Twins 1 through first 5 innings

The Houston Astros have two chances at advancing to the AL Division Series, starting today in Game 2 of their Wild Card series against the Minnesota Twins.Houston got the early lead, 1-0, after Kyle Tucker, with two runners on base, drove in Michael Brantley in the 4th inning.Astros starting pitcher Jose Urquidy, who went 1-1 over five starts in the regular season, was charged with an earned run in the bottom of the 5th inning. An RBI double by Minnesota's Nelson Cruz off of Astros reliever Brooks Raley tied the game up.During the same sequence, the Twins could have taken the lead, but a relay throw by Tucker to the plate kept it tied.Houston used a combination of steady pitching, especially through reliever Framber Valdez's five innings of work, and late inning runs towin, 4-1.The Astros, who clinched the No. 6 seed in the American League despite a 29-31 regular season record, became the first MLB team in the modern era to win a postseason game with a losing record.With a win Wednesday, they could even up their overall 2020 record.The Astros-Twins winner will face the winner of the Wild Card series between the Chicago White Sox and Oakland Athletics. The White Sox won Game 1.Under the new playoff rules, the Astros were forced to play the entire best-of-three series in Minneapolis. Game 3, if necessary, is set for Thursday.If the Astros make a deep playoff run, they would have to play the AL divisional and championship series in California. Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium and San Diego's Petco Park were designated as neutral sites for that portion of the bracket.Thewill all take place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.