HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Week 8 of ABC13's Game of the Week took us to a showdown between the Third Ward's Yates Lions as they faced the Fifth Ward's Wheatley Wildcats.
While the numbers favored a Wheatley victory, Yates was able to pull off the upset by a final score of 37-26.
It was a quick strike for the Lions. On the first play from scrimmage, a Wheatley fumble was returned for a Yates touchdown, giving the Lions an early 6-0 lead.
The Wildcats were able to answer with a touchdown of their own to take a 7-6 lead, but it wouldn't last.
Yates reeled off three unanswered touchdowns before halftime, giving the Lions a 25-7 lead at the half.
Wheatley tried to attempt some late heroics with 21 straight points, but eventually fell to their rival.
Yates (2-5, 1-2) will now look to build on their first district win of the season. They'll hit the road to take on the Navasota Rattlers (3-4, 3-0) next week.
Meanwhile, Wheatley (5-2, 3-1) will have to wait to bounce back from Friday's loss. Next week is a bye week before they take on Navasota at home on Nov. 2.
