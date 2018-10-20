EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4521300" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> In the battle of the Third Ward versus the Fifth Ward, Yates took down Wheatley on Friday night.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4519733" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Wheatley's automotive technology program turns unexpected passions into bright futures for students.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4513683" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Senior wide receiver Fabian Willis has gone though a roller coaster of emotions and uncertainty after the 2017 storm.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4499187" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Founded in 1926, the new Jack Yates High School is a sight to see.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4516364" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Yates HS celebrates state of the art production studios

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4516139" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Wheatley HS JROTC enjoys giving back to the community

Week 8 of ABC13's Game of the Week took us to a showdown between the Third Ward's Yates Lions as they faced the Fifth Ward's Wheatley Wildcats.While the numbers favored a Wheatley victory, Yates was able to pull off the upset by a final score of 37-26.It was a quick strike for the Lions. On the first play from scrimmage, a Wheatley fumble was returned for a Yates touchdown, giving the Lions an early 6-0 lead.The Wildcats were able to answer with a touchdown of their own to take a 7-6 lead, but it wouldn't last.Yates reeled off three unanswered touchdowns before halftime, giving the Lions a 25-7 lead at the half.Wheatley tried to attempt some late heroics with 21 straight points, but eventually fell to their rival.Yates (2-5, 1-2) will now look to build on their first district win of the season. They'll hit the road to take on the Navasota Rattlers (3-4, 3-0) next week.Meanwhile, Wheatley (5-2, 3-1) will have to wait to bounce back from Friday's loss. Next week is a bye week before they take on Navasota at home on Nov. 2.