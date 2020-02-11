Yates High School basketball team on the verge of national scoring record

The team needs just one more game to set a national record for 16 straight games with 100 or more points.
The team is undefeated in district play and has only lost 3 games this season. They're ranked 84th in the state according to MaxPreps.
The last time Yates made the mark was back in 2010.
History in the making Tuesday night. @JackYatesHoops going for a National Record of 16 straight games with 100 or more points. @e2shifty @Ttgbraylo @HISDAthletics @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/xPeBaI7DLi— Bob Slovak (@BobSlovak13) February 11, 2020
The Yates Lions are scheduled to play Scarborough High School tonight at 7 p.m.
