Yates High School basketball team on the verge of national scoring record

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Jack Yates High School basketball team could repeat a record set by a former Yates squad a decade ago.The team needs just one more game to set a national record for 16 straight games with 100 or more points.The team is undefeated in district play and has only lost 3 games this season. They're ranked 84th in the state according to MaxPreps The last time Yates made the mark was back in 2010.The Yates Lions are scheduled to play Scarborough High School tonight at 7 p.m.