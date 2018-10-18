Despite growing pains, Yates High School head football coach Michael Watkins has turned around the Lions in only three seasons. Most importantly, he has his team believing they can win.The Lions have a total of three homegrown seniors, who have been with the program since their freshman year.These players say they understand the weight they have on their shoulders representing Third Ward."It's a great honor to do it and to try and get to state playoffs," cornerback Uriah Harvery said.Senior left tackle Keith Martin and Coach Watkins clicked from day one, all in part to the roots his head coach has in the community."I love Coach Watkins! It is good to have a coach who graduated from Yates and who played the same position as I do," Martin said. "I just love it."Watkins has enjoyed the process since taking over and says he has enjoyed watching the players go from boys to men."That is one thing we try to do at our program is to develop football players, but to develop men and productive citizens who can do something for our city and our community," Watkins said.The Lions will look to win their first district match of the year against their rival Wheatley in our Game Of The Week. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.