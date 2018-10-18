GAME OF THE WEEK

Yates High School homegrown seniors keeping Lions tradition alive

EMBED </>More Videos

Yates head coach Michael Watkins is not only training the Lions to win on the gridiron, but to be productive citizens in Third Ward.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Despite growing pains, Yates High School head football coach Michael Watkins has turned around the Lions in only three seasons. Most importantly, he has his team believing they can win.

The Lions have a total of three homegrown seniors, who have been with the program since their freshman year.

These players say they understand the weight they have on their shoulders representing Third Ward.

"It's a great honor to do it and to try and get to state playoffs," cornerback Uriah Harvery said.

Senior left tackle Keith Martin and Coach Watkins clicked from day one, all in part to the roots his head coach has in the community.

"I love Coach Watkins! It is good to have a coach who graduated from Yates and who played the same position as I do," Martin said. "I just love it."

Watkins has enjoyed the process since taking over and says he has enjoyed watching the players go from boys to men.

"That is one thing we try to do at our program is to develop football players, but to develop men and productive citizens who can do something for our city and our community," Watkins said.

The Lions will look to win their first district match of the year against their rival Wheatley in our Game Of The Week. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportshigh school footballHISDschool athleticsstudentstexas newsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GAME OF THE WEEK
Wheatley football star triumphs over Hurricane Harvey's trials
Historic Yates High School unveils grand opening
Deer Park tight end dreams of serving in the Army
North Shore coaches helping shape lives of young athletes
Missionary trips or football? Easy answer for this player
More game of the week
SPORTS
Red Sox lead 4-0 in sixth inning after home run by Devers
Wheatley football star triumphs over Hurricane Harvey's trials
BBQ restaurant offers Astros fan free food as aftermath grows
Mattress Mack embraces fan from interference game
More Sports
Top Stories
'BIG MISUNDERSTANDING': Mother of abandoned child says
Beloved dog runs away after owner shot twice in The Heights
Red Sox lead 4-0 in sixth inning after home run by Devers
Mattress Mack embraces fan from interference game
AJ Hinch sends encouraging message to fans after bad call
Former Astros 'Spacette' recalls fun times at Astrodome
Astrodome's original organist still tickles the ivories
'Nothing against him' Jose Altuve doesn't blame fan for call
Show More
President Trump moves Houston rally to Toyota Center
District apologizes after students served kangaroo meat at lunch
Violent high-risk sex offender may be in downtown Houston
Wheatley football star triumphs over Hurricane Harvey's trials
'GROUNDED': Teen who took mom's BMW punished
More News