Yates High School basketball team breaks scoring record

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Jack Yates High School basketball team made history Tuesday night by breaking the national scoring record set by a former Yates squad a decade ago.



The team beat Scarborough High School Tuesday night 124 - 67 and set a national record for 16 straight games with 100 or more points.



The team is undefeated in district play, 19 - 4 overall. The Lions are ranked No. 1 in the 4A state rankings.

The last time Yates made the mark was back in 2010.

