Yates High School basketball team breaks scoring record

Big night for the @JackYatesHoops Lions. Yates setting a National record with their 16th straight game of more than 100 points. The story at 10. @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/R8gj2wPBxG — Bob Slovak (@BobSlovak13) February 12, 2020

Final:

Yates 124

Scarborough 67

🏀🔥🏀🔥🏀 — IG: Jack Yates🏀Boys Hoops🏀 (@JackYatesHoops) February 12, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Jack Yates High School basketball team made history Tuesday night by breaking the national scoring record set by a former Yates squad a decade ago.The team beat Scarborough High School Tuesday night 124 - 67 and set a national record for 16 straight games with 100 or more points.The team is undefeated in district play, 19 - 4 overall. The Lions are ranked No. 1 in the 4A state rankings.The last time Yates made the mark was back in 2010.