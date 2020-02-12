Yates High School basketball team breaks scoring record

Big night for the @JackYatesHoops Lions. Yates setting a National record with their 16th straight game of more than 100 points. The story at 10. @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/R8gj2wPBxG— Bob Slovak (@BobSlovak13) February 12, 2020
The team beat Scarborough High School Tuesday night 124 - 67 and set a national record for 16 straight games with 100 or more points.
Final:— IG: Jack Yates🏀Boys Hoops🏀 (@JackYatesHoops) February 12, 2020
Yates 124
Scarborough 67
🏀🔥🏀🔥🏀
The team is undefeated in district play, 19 - 4 overall. The Lions are ranked No. 1 in the 4A state rankings.
The last time Yates made the mark was back in 2010.
Follow Greg Bailey on Facebook and Twitter.
Follow Bob Slovak on Facebook and Twitter.
Follow David Nuno on Facebook and Twitter.