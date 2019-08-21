XFL returns for 2020 season after lone season in 2001

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- You can't complain when there's more football, right?The XFL is inching closer to its return, and Houston will have its own team.Brian Michael Cooper is the XFL President and is at Houston City Hall Wednesday to announce the team name and logo for XFL Houston, along with the seven other teams.The League returns after having its lone season in 2001. It was originally a joint project between the WWF and NBC, with its rules allowing for tougher play.The XFL will begin in 2020, wa 10-game season and two-week postseason.Because of the setup, the postseason will take place after the Super Bowl, which means we get more football!June Jones was named the head coach of the Houston team. He has formerly coached with SMU and the San Diego Chargers.If you want to get in on the fun, a fan event will take place at Christian's Tailgate on Kirby Wednesday night at 6 p.m.