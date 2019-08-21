Sports

XFL returns for 2020 season after lone season in 2001

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- You can't complain when there's more football, right?

The XFL is inching closer to its return, and Houston will have its own team.

Brian Michael Cooper is the XFL President and is at Houston City Hall Wednesday to announce the team name and logo for XFL Houston, along with the seven other teams.

The League returns after having its lone season in 2001. It was originally a joint project between the WWF and NBC, with its rules allowing for tougher play.

The XFL will begin in 2020, wa 10-game season and two-week postseason.

Because of the setup, the postseason will take place after the Super Bowl, which means we get more football!

June Jones was named the head coach of the Houston team. He has formerly coached with SMU and the San Diego Chargers.

If you want to get in on the fun, a fan event will take place at Christian's Tailgate on Kirby Wednesday night at 6 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonxfl
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Deputy constable saved by bulletproof vest during shooting
Trump administration moves to end limits on child detention
Former Texans player accused of trespassing in woman's home
Rain chance goes down Wednesday, back up this weekend
Homeless man on I-10 with giant sign seeking 'better things'
People who flirt using emojis get more dates: study
Looking for a new job? See who's hiring in Conroe
Show More
Man licked Blue Bell at Texas Walmart for Facebook likes
'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2019 cast revealed
Conroe thrift store promises unique finds for a good cause
Dogs used for breeding rescued from filthy living conditions
Deputy accused of helping girlfriend in bikini avoid arrest
More TOP STORIES News