Houston will be announced next week as one of eight franchise cities for the revived XFL, according to a list posted briefly on the league's website.The new football league will begin playing in February 2020.The XFL, which is owned by WWE chairman Vince McMahon, is scheduled to unveil its eight charter cities Wednesday Dec. 5.Other rumored cities include Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, St. Louis, Tampa Bay, Seattle, and Washington D.C.