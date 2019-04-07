Sports

WWE fan attacks Bret Hart during Hall of Fame ceremony

NEW YORK (KTRK) -- A fan jumped into the ring during the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony and tackled Bret Hart.

Hart was accepting his induction for the second time, this time as part of the tag team The Hart Foundation along with the late Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart, at the Barclays Center on Saturday night.

The man jumped the barricade and attacked him. The WWE Network feed of the ceremony went to black for a few moments while the fan was subdued by a large group and removed from the ring.

Video of the incident appeared to show former UFC heavyweight Travis Browne, who is the husband of WWE Raw Women's champion Ronda Rousey, and WWE wrestler Dash Wilder among the group that swarmed the ring to protect Hart. Browne could be seen pulling the fan away and throwing several punches at him while on the ground.

The fan has been identified as 26-year-old Zachary Madsen. Security held down Madsen until police arrived and took him into custody. He was taken to the 78th Precinct and charges are pending.

Madsen has allegedly made several bizarre tweets tagging several wrestlers.

Hart, 61, was able to finish his speech.
