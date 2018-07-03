SPORTS

Cancer patient and lifelong Cubs fan says "I do" to his true love at Wrigley field

EMBED </>More Videos

A couple of lifelong Cubs fans got married at Wrigley Field Sunday. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO, Illinois --
The Green outside Wrigley Field is an extension of the park that has brought fans together for more than a century, but on Sunday, that space became a wedding chapel for a couple of lifelong fans.

While most brides don't pass through security on their wedding day, Amy Hagerman happily did as she became the first to walk Gallagher Way to meet her husband, Garry.

"We just decided we wanted something casual," Amy said.

The Cubs have always been a special part of Amy and Garry's story. The pair originally met in middle school, but they fell in love when they reconnected nine years ago.

But for Amy and Garry, becoming husband and wife is about more than baseball. It's also about partnering in an ongoing battle with cancer.

"I've actually had three brain tumors, so I've been fighting this for 20 years," Garry said. "So this last February, unfortunately, I had a seizure, and when we got to the hospital and they checked me all out, it turned out to be glioblastoma, which is the most serious of all brain tumors."

"We thought about getting married, but it wasn't front of mind, but now with this in front of us, it's let's get married, let's share our love, let's do it so we can let everybody share and be part of it," Amy said.

"Love can really sneak up behind you and surprise you..don't take it for granted," Amy said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsChicago Cubswrigley fieldweddingweddingsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Astros' Altuve set for return versus Mariners
A.J. Hinch names Roberto Osuna closer for rest of season
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Reddick's HR helps Astros beat Mariners 3-2
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
More Sports
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Dynamo and ABC13 to help honor Harvey's 'second responders'
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
3-year-old boy struck by car in north Harris County
More News