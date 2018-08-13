EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3945260" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Fans pour in to watch the Texans at open practice.

It's never too early to wake up and support the Houston Texans.Just ask the fans who woke up at midnight to line up for the Texans' second open practice on Monday outside the Houston Methodist Training Center across from NRG Stadium. Practice didn't start until 9:15 a.m.Fans could register online for tickets to the open practices. All dates are now sold out.Those who were lucky enough to get in said that if you want to get a good spot at seeing J.J. Watt, Deshaun Watson and other team stars on the practice field, you have to get there long before the sun comes up."From what I heard, you had to get out here early. And my friend won tickets, invited me and I said, 'Well, let's do it.' We got out here about one o'clock in the morning," said Texans fan James Fitzpatrick."I did it a couple of years ago, about two years ago and we did not get to get in because the stands were already full. So this time, we decided to get out here early, so we can actually watch them practice," said Texans fan Austin Hulska.It looks like standing in line for hours was worth the wait. Watt and Watson signed dozens of items.The first Texans open practice was on August 11.Here are the remaining dates:Monday, August 13: 9:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.Wednesday, August 15: 9:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. (Joint practice with San Francisco 49ers)Thursday, August 16: 9:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. (Joint practice with San Francisco 49ers)Gates will open at 8:15 a.m. with lines forming on Murwoth Drive. Fans can park with no charge south of the training center, off of Lantern Point Dr. in the Green Lot. That will begin at 5 a.m.