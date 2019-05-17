World's top wakeboarders competing in Katy this weekend

Sports

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- The world's top professional wakeboarders will be competing in Katy this weekend.

It's the first of four competitions in the Supra Boats Pro Wakeboard Tour series.

"I started water skiing when I was 3 years old, because my parents have always been on the water," explained competitor Nic Rapa. "I was on a single ski by 4 years old. I just absolutely loved it."

Rapa is one of the favorites to win this year's event, but the competition is fierce.

Mizuki Takahashi moved to the United States from Japan to wakeboard professionally.

He's only 21, but he's already realizing how short the average wakeboarding career can be.

"It's not really good for your body because of all the impact and the landing is really hard," he explained. "Your knees are getting destroyed every time you jump."

And then there's Bec Gange, who is one of the few women in the sport.

"When I'm really on it, it's when you just are kind of not thinking and you're just letting your body take over," she explained. "It's muscle memory kicking in, so it's like just go out there and do what you do every single day of the year."

You can find tickets to this weekend's event here.

